BidaskClub Upgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Buy

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of ALGT opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $217,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

