BidaskClub Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Buy

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

AROW opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

