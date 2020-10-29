BidaskClub Upgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Buy

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get CBTX alerts:

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CBTX by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.