BidaskClub Upgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to “Sell”

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

CNST stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.91.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 235,860 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 109,323 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

