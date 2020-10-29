BidaskClub Upgrades Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to “Hold”

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

LGND opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

