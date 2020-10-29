BidaskClub Upgrades SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to “Strong-Buy”

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWTX. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

