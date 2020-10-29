BitNewChain Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $7.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00936307 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.