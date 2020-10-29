BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CL King boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.71.

BJRI stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. BJ's Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $624.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.08.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $2,480,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

