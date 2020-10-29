Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin' Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin' Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.44.

BLMN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Bloomin' Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin' Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin' Brands will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin' Brands during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bloomin' Brands during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 139.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

