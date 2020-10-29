Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin' Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin' Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin' Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Bloomin' Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin' Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin' Brands will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,168 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 3,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 987,624 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.