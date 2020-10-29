BNP Paribas Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

NYSE SAP opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 47.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

