BNP Paribas Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.
NYSE SAP opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 47.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
