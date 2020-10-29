Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

