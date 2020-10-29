Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

NYSE BYD opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

