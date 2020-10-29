BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 7,966.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPXXY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

Shares of BPXXY stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.