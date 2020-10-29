Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR:BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 1 year high of €57.42 ($67.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

