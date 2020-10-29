Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €66.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) has been given a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Get Brenntag alerts:

ETR BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a twelve month high of €57.42 ($67.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.10 and its 200 day moving average is €49.50.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.