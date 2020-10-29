Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,858.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $44,605.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,151 shares of company stock worth $885,449. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

