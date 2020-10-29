Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49).

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.