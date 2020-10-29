Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $659.07 million, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 119.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AAR by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AAR by 444.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

