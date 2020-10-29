Brokerages Set Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT at $12.00

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BSVN stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

