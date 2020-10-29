Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $102.44

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CarMax by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.