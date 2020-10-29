Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $17.43

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.