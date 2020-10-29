Brokerages Set ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $7.00

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

