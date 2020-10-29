Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) PT at $31.38

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NGM opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 36,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $643,754.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,995.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after buying an additional 934,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,523,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 527,290 shares during the last quarter. Svennilson Peter raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 17,706,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,536,000 after acquiring an additional 383,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 683.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,842 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

