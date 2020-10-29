Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $48.53

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

