Brokerages Set SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Target Price at $22.00

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $14.60 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

