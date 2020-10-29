Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) PT at $13.42

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

XHR stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

