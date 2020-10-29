BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BRP by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.