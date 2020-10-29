BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

