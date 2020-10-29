Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 24.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 67.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

