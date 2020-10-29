Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0581

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $80.33 million and $7.18 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00416666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,630,333,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,383,048,344 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

