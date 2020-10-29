Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.31.

CABA stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $284.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.