Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

