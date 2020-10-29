Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Camtek updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $691.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

