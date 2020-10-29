Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Hold

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $17.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 421,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,241,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

