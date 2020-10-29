Canaccord Genuity Raises Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $8.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.