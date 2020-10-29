Canaccord Genuity Raises Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $8.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 118,317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.