Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CNQ stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,092,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,909,000 after buying an additional 1,616,068 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

