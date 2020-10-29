Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

CMD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cantel Medical stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

