Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $246.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 882,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 60,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

