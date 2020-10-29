Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $619.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

