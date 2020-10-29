Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

CARR stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

