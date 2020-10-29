Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,227,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,941 shares of company stock valued at $28,004,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 97.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $584,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

