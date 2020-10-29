Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

