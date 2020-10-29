CBTX (CBTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX):

10/28/2020 – CBTX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

10/27/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

10/7/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

9/25/2020 – CBTX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2020 – CBTX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

9/4/2020 – CBTX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – CBTX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 21.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

