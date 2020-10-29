Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $135.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE:CE opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,822,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $80,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,019,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

