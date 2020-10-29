Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

NYSE:CE opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Celanese by 32.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Celanese by 499,400.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

