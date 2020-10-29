Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of CE opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 8.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Celanese by 11.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

