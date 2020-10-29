Cenovus Energy Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Shares of CVE opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

