Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stake Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,090 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

